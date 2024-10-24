Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price at $25.55

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.55.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

MBLY has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mobileye Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mobileye Global by 807.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,552 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,364,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,519,000 after buying an additional 408,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5,308.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 2,165,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.