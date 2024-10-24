Brokerages Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target at C$33.79

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities cut Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$21.31 and a 1-year high of C$35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.18. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of C$232.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.21 million.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.