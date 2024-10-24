Brokers Offer Predictions for Schlumberger FY2024 Earnings

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

NYSE:SLB opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $59.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,364,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

