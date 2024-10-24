Brokers Set Expectations for JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.98.

JBLU stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,932.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 588,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

