Brokers Set Expectations for Versus Systems FY2025 Earnings

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Versus Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Versus Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 255.40% and a negative net margin of 8,703.52%.

NASDAQ:VS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.59.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

