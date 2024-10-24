BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $97.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Desjardins downgraded BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

BRP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $51.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. BRP has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BRP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

