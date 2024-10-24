Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.53. Approximately 371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

(Get Free Report)

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the emerging technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.