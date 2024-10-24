Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $34.18 and last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 1979978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $447.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

