Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $249.09 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.66 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.47 and a 200-day moving average of $283.48.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $181,870.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,683.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.42.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

