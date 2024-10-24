CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CAIXY opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.36.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

