Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALM. Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $95.06.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,510.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970 over the last ninety days. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

