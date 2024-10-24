Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at UBS Group

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 55.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

