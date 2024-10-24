Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$20.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

View Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE CFP opened at C$16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.08. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$13.41 and a 12 month high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.