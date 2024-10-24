Canoo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,871 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 3,201 put options.
Institutional Trading of Canoo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.
Canoo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.27.
Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
