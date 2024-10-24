Canoo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,871 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 83% compared to the average daily volume of 3,201 put options.

Get Canoo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Canoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Canoo from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Canoo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOEV opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Canoo will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canoo

(Get Free Report)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.