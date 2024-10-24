Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

COF opened at $154.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

