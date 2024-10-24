CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. CarGurus traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 35574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.59.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $713,261.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,740.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,382,000 after acquiring an additional 107,244 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,461,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after buying an additional 89,346 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

