Centerra Gold (CGAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

