Chris Bulman Inc Acquires 213 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 723,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,400,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 45.8% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.51.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $669.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $83.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,295,088 shares of company stock valued at $955,284,831 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.