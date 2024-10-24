Clipper Realty (CLPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clipper Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

