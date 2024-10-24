CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Trading 4.9% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.98. 7,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%.

CNB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 51,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

