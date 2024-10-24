Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.7811 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

