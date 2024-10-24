Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Codexis Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

View Our Latest Report on CDXS

Insider Activity at Codexis

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.