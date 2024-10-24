Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 125.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Codexis Trading Down 7.3 %
NASDAQ CDXS opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $215.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Codexis
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $192,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,320,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,166,000 shares of company stock worth $3,514,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Codexis Company Profile
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.
Read More
