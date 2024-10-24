Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $147.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $154.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.98.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 127,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 33.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.