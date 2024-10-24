Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 15,264 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 470.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

