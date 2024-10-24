Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 3,994 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 103.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $100.72 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

