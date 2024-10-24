Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 21,598 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

