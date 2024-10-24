Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $67,854,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.