Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $510.92 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

