Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 7,355.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 87.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 308,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 144,093 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 13.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 31.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $918.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $891.16 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $858.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

