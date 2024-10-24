Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 130.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CL opened at $98.98 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

