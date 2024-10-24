Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

