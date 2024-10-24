Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $471,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK opened at $142.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $150.68.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

