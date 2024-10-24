Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ventas were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Up 1.6 %

Ventas stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of -346.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

