Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $547,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,552,000 after buying an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after buying an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after buying an additional 740,048 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.65.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,110 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.94 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 57.73%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

