Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 676 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 110.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $249.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.47 and its 200-day moving average is $283.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,250.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

