Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 44,688 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,688 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.51.

WMT opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $669.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

