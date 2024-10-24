Get alerts:

Community Financial System, Inc., a Delaware-based company (NYSE: CBU), revealed its operational outcomes for the quarter ending on September 30, 2024, according to a recent 8-K form filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2024.

The outcomes were disseminated through a press release, available as Exhibit 99.1 alongside this Form 8-K. It’s important to note that the information presented in this filing, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, is provided under Item 2.02 and is not to be considered “filed” for section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it included by reference in any submissions under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, unless specifically indicated.

Moreover, as part of Item 9.01, the company furnished the relevant exhibit:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release, dated October 22, 2024, released by Community Financial System, Inc.

Furthermore, a Cover Page Interactive Data File, formatted in Inline XBRL, is included as Exhibit 104.

The signing executive for this report on behalf of Community Financial System, Inc. is Joseph E. Sutaris, the Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer, and the report was authorized and dated on October 22, 2024.

This disclosure provides investors and interested parties with insights into the latest financial performance of Community Bank System. Further details can be found in the filed documents for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s recent operations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Community Bank System’s 8K filing here.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More