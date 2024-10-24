Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $283.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.10. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.03 and a 1 year high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

