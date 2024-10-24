Comparing Winland (WELX) & Its Peers

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Winland to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Winland Competitors 236 1015 1688 28 2.51

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Winland and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Winland’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winland has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winland and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Winland $4.79 million $2.01 million 5.56 Winland Competitors $2.79 billion $358.08 million -1.21

Winland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Winland. Winland is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland 73.88% N/A N/A Winland Competitors -61.21% -21.72% -6.55%

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

