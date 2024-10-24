Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $4.40 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s previous close.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

NYSE COMP opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 27,664 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $115,358.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,836.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967 in the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

