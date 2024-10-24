Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CON stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

