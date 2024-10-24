Concentra Group Holdings Parent (CON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Concentra Group Holdings Parent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Up 1.2 %
CON stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.
About Concentra Group Holdings Parent
Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.
