CoreCard (CCRD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect CoreCard to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of CoreCard stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, B. Riley lowered CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

