Cormark Forecasts Colabor Group’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a C$1.80 target price on Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Colabor Group Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSE GCL opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.22. Colabor Group has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of C$110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.27 million. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%.

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

