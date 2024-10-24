Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for Celestica Q3 Earnings

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celestica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Celestica’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Celestica’s FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of CLS opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $64.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 19,876.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

