Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.87. Cortexyme shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 384,277 shares trading hands.
Cortexyme Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cortexyme
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.