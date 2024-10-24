Corundum Trust Company INC Has $1.71 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corundum Trust Company INC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Corundum Trust Company INC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The firm has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

