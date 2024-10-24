Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys 519 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.51. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,998 shares of company stock worth $9,935,493. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

