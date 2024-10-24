Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 66,137 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.62.

NYSE WMB opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

