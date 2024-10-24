Courier Capital LLC Buys 41,059 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 660.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,059 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

