Courier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,512 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $488.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $479.75 and a 200 day moving average of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

